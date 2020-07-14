Connemara campaign group launches petition in call for ethnic minority status for Gaeltacht areas

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An online petition is calling for residents within Gaeltacht areas around Ireland to be given ethnic minority status.

The petition is led by campaign group Bóithre Connamara and and has gathered over 30 signatures.

Activists believe that by securing ethnic minority status, residents in Gaeltacht areas would face fewer challenges in areas such as planning and would maintain heritage and culture.

Organisers say the project is being considered for some 18 months now and the petition will be used to stregthen the overall case.

Spokesperson Manus O’Conaire says people are being forced into urban areas – to hear more, tune in to FYI [email protected]…