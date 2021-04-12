Connemara Ambulance Group to present case to National Ambulance Service at online meeting

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Connemara Ambulance Group will present its case to the National Ambulance Service next week. (19/04)

The group has announced it will be meeting with NAS West Manager Bill Forbes online on Monday 19 April.

Locals have long-campaigned for an improved ambulance service in the region, citing unacceptable response times – which can reach up to one hour.

Ambulance crews based at Carraroe and Clifden can often be called to Galway city – leading to delays in Connemara if incidents arise.

It comes as the group says it’s been offered space on a site in the Maam Cross area where a deployment base could be established, with its own access to the N59.

The meeting has been arranged by Galway West TD Mairead Farrell and will bring together local elected representatives and relevant agencies.

Connemara Ambulance Group spokesperson Patricia Keane says she hopes next week’s meeting can finally progress the matter…

