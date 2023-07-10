Connemara Ambulance Group slams delays over proposed ambulance base in Recess

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The Connemara Ambulance Group has slammed delays over a proposed new ambulance base in Recess.

The Group says it is “astounded” by the lack of progress, claiming it was initially advised that the base would be opened in Spring last year

A planning application has yet to be submitted despite a HSE undertaking to Galway West Deputy Eamon O’Cuiv last month that tit was imminent

The lobby group said today they have lost confidence in the HSE’s ability to provide the base

It will be located at an existing Community Health Centre building which requires significant refurbishment work.

PJ Leavy from Connemara Ambulance Group spoke to Galway Talks about the group’s disappointment: