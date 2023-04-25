Connected Hubs hosting open days in Galway city, Mountbellew and Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Connected Hubs is hosting open days in Galway city, Mountbellew and Ballinasloe this week.

The aim is to promote the benefits of hub working at facilities right across the county.

Tomorrow, there will be a showcase at Portershed a hAon in the city from 10am-12pm, while there will also be an event exploring web sustainability from 5:30pm

The Big Tree Work Hub in Mountbellew will also hold a showcase tomorrow from 1-3pm.

On Thursday, the Ballinasloe Enterprise centre on Creagh Road will host an open day from 1-2pm.