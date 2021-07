print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just 6 percent of cases dealt with by the Office of the State Pathologist are from the Connacht area.

Leinster had the biggest volume at 66 per cent while Munster had 29 percent.

Ulster had the smallest case load at 5 percent.

The State Pathologist dealt with 345 cases in 2020, a slight rise on the previous year.

More than half of those were state cases, while 109 were non-suspicious post mortem examinations.

Photo – Department of Justice