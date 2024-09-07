Galway Bay FM

7 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge

Share story:
Connacht Backyard Ultra Event To Take Place in Clarinbridge

The All Ireland Backyard Ultra (BYU) Championship is coming to Galway when the official Connacht BYU event takes place across the 16th and 17th of November in Clarinbridge with the Western Yards Last One Standing (LOS).

It is taking place in Kilcornan Woods & Trails and we talked to Francis Kelly about what exactly this event means for participants.

The event is limited to 100 runners, and we expect it to sell out before the end of September. You can book a place at the following address: https://tinyurl.com/connachtbyu

For detailed rules and guidelines, please visit: www.backyardultra.com/rules

Share story:

Gardai renews appeal in search for missing Castlerea teenager

Gardai have renewed their appeal in the search for a Roscommon teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday. 14-year-old Kealan Burns from Castlerea was l...

Deputy expresses concern that ACRES Scheme is not delivering for farmers

Independent TD for East Galway Sean Canney has expressed concern the ACRES scheme as designed is not delivering the expected support for farmers. The Depu...

Lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder scoops €50,000

A lucky Galway Prize Bonds holder has scooped €50,000 The lucky bond AAG111019 was purchased in 2015. There were over 9,000 prizes awarded in this week�...

Thousands expected to attend tomorrow's Monivea Show

Crowds in the region of 4-5,000 are expected to be in Monivea for the Agricultural Show that will be held in the Village tomorrow. Classes will begin at 9...