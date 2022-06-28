Confusion over responsibility for dangerous overhanging trees on county roads

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor is concerned that motorists are being put at risk due to a lack of clarity over who’s responsible for dangerous overhanging trees on county roads.

Councillor Declan Geraghty says they’d have typically understood that anything outside a fence or wall that encroaches on public roads is an issue for Galway County Council.

However, he says they were advised at a recent meeting that it’s solely the responsibility of landowners – and they are now awaiting clarification on the issue.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Councillor Geraghty urged landowners to ensure their public liability insurance is up to date.