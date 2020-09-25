Confusion over publication of Galway 2020 accounts

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There is confusion this morning over the timeline for the publication of Galway 2020’s accounts.

In a letter to Green Party Galway Senator Pauline O’Reilly yesterday, Minister of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Catherine Martin confirmed that the 2019 accounts for the company would be put before an AGM of Galway 2020 today.

According to the minister, the accounts would then be published on the Galway 2020 website.

However in a statement to Galway Bay fm news this morning, Galway 2020 has said that the company will not be releasing their accounts until later in the year and today’s meeting will be a standard board meeting.

Galway Bay fm news is currently awaiting a statement of clarification on the issue from the Department of Arts, Culture and Tourism.