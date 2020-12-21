Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals more than double week-on-week

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have more than doubled week-on-week.

There are 13 confirmed cases of the virus in Galway hospitals this morning – with 12 at UHG and one at Portiuncula hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to just five this day last week.

Nationwide 244 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals today – the highest in December.

It’s an increase of 24 patients on yesterday morning’s total – while it’s a 23 percent rise on last Monday’s figure.

Meanwhile, last night there were 29 people with the disease in ICU, including one at UHG.