Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals more than double week-on-week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have more than doubled week-on-week.
There are 13 confirmed cases of the virus in Galway hospitals this morning – with 12 at UHG and one at Portiuncula hospital Ballinasloe.
That’s compared to just five this day last week.
Nationwide 244 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals today – the highest in December.
It’s an increase of 24 patients on yesterday morning’s total – while it’s a 23 percent rise on last Monday’s figure.
Meanwhile, last night there were 29 people with the disease in ICU, including one at UHG.