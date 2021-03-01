Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals falls below 20 for second time this year

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have fallen below 20 for just the second time this year.

There are 19 patients being treated for the virus in the city and county today – with 12 at UHG and seven at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s the lowest figure since last Thursday, while Coronavirus hospitalisations in Galway are now at the lowest point since the start of the third wave at the end of December.

Of the 19 patients being treated in Galway’s acute hospitals this afternoon six are in ICU – with five at UHG and one at Portiuncula.

Nationwide, 537 people are being treated in public hospitals, while there are 134 patients in ICU.

Infectious diseases consultant Professor Sam McConkey says the country’s collective efforts have cut infections and bought time for the vaccination drive…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…