Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals fall below 100 for first time in three weeks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have dropped below 100 for the first time in three weeks.

There are 88 Coronavirus patients being treated in the city and county today – with 83 at UHG and five at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s the lowest figure since January 9th when there were 86 patients being treated in Galway’s two main COVID-19 hospitals.

Of the 88 COVID-19 patients in the city and county today, 20 are in ICU – with 16 at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationally, 1,727 people with the virus are receiving treatment at Irish hospitals today.

It’s the lowest number of patients on wards since January 12th.