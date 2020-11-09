Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals drop threefold week-on-week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have dropped threefold week-on-week.

According to the latest HSE figures there are four Coronavirus patients being treated in UHG today and two at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe – that’s compared to 17 between both facilities this day last week.

There are eight patients undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus – with four each at UHG and Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, 285 patients are being treated for Coronavirus in acute hospitals.

39 of these patients are receiving care in Irish ICUs, including one person at UHG.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…