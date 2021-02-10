Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals drop below 40 for first time since start of January

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have dropped below 40 for the first time since the start of the year.

There are 34 COVID-19 patients being treated in the city and county today – with 28 at UHG and six at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinalsoe.

That’s the lowest figure since January 2nd when there were 33 Coronavirus patients in Galway’s acute hospitals.

Of the 34 patients being treated in the city and county today, 12 are receiving care in ICU – with 11 at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide 1,032 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals this afternoon, the lowest number since January 7.

It’s a 6 percent fall on yesterday’s figures and 24 percent down on last Wednesday.

It comes as the Intensive Care Society has said the country may have narrowly escaped a ‘potentially unmanageable situation’ in ICUs.

Vice-president of the Intensive Care Society and ICU consultant Alan Gaffney says he hopes the situation continues to improve.

