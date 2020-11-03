Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals drop below 20 for first time in a week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – According to the latest HSE figures, confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have dropped below 20 for first time in a week.

There are 17 coronavirus hospital patients being treated in the city and county today – that’s compared to 24 this day last week.

11 COVID-19 patients are attending UHG today, while six are being treated at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

A further four patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases of the virus in the city and county, with three at UHG and one at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide, 303 people with Coronavirus are being treated in acute hospitals, while a further 104 hospital patients are awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

44 patients are in intensive care, including four in Galway’s ICU’s.

Meanwhile, 13 patients are waiting on trolleys or along wards in Galway hospitals today.

According to INMO figures 10 patients are waiting for beds at UHG and three in Portiuncula hospital.