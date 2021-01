print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals are down by almost a quarter week-on-week.

There are 106 COVID-19 patients being treated in the city and county today – with 98 at UHG and 8 at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to 136 this day last week.

Of the 106 Coronavirus patients in Galway’s hospitals today, 21 are being treated in ICU – with 17 at UHG and four at Portiuncula Hospital.