Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals down 50% since start of January

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals are down over 50% since the start of January.

There are 41 COVID-19 patients being treated in the city and county today, with 34 at UHG and seven at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to 59 this day last week, while it’s down 53% since the 8th of January when 88 people with virus were attending Galway’s acute hospitals.

Of the 41 patients receiving COVID-19 treatment this afternoon – 11 are in ICU, with nine at UHG and two at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationwide there are 1,212 Coronavirus patients in hospital today, including 179 in ICU.