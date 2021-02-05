Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals down 30%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals are down by 30% week-on-week according to HSE figures.

There are 51 patients being treated for the virus in the city and county today, with 45 at UHG and six at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

That’s compared to 69 this day last week.

Of the 69 Coronavirus patients in Galway’s acute hospitals this afternoon, 10 are in ICU.

Nationwide 1,258 people with Covid-19 are in Irish hospitals today.

It’s almost 4% lower than yesterday’s total, while it is down 18% on last Friday.