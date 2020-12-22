Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals continue to rise rapidly

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals is continuing to rise rapidly.

18 coronavirus patients are being treated here today – that’s up from 14 yesterday and six this day last week.

It’s also the highest daily figure since the start of November.

All 18 patients are being treated at UHG – where a further seven patients are awaiting the results of COVID-19 test, while one patient at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe is also awaiting test results.

Nationally, there are 232 confirmed cases in Irish Acute hospitals today – with an additional 113 hospital patients receiving general treatment for suspected cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, 30 COVID-19 patients are being treated in ICU this afternoon, including one individual at UHG.