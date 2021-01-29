Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals continue to drop significantly

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals are continuing to drop significantly.

There are 76 COVID-19 patients being treated in the city and county today – with 70 at UHG and six at Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe

That’s down from 106 on Monday and 123 this day last week.

Of the 76 Coronavirus patients being treated in Galway this lunchtime 20 are in ICU – with 17 at UHG and three at Portiuncula Hospital.

Nationally 1,552 people with virus are attending Irish acute hospitals today, including 21 in the country’s intensive care units.