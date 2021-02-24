Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals below 30 for second day in a row

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals are below 30 for the second day in a row.

There are 27 Coronavirus patients being treated in the city and county today – with 24 at UHG and three at Portiuncula hospital Ballinasloe.

That’s down from 28 yesterday and 34 on Monday, while it’s down by over 50% since the start of the month.

Of the 27 COVID-19 patients in Galway today, seven are being treated in the ICU at UHG.

Nationwide 642 patients are being treated for the virus in acute hospitals this afternoon, including 149 in critical care.