Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals below 10 for second day in a row

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway hospitals have fallen below 10 for the second day in a row.

There are just six COVID-19 patients at UHG today, while Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe has not had a confirmed case of the virus since Sunday.

These represent the lowest daily figures in Galway’s acute hospitals since December 17.

Of the six patients being treated for the virus at UHG today, four are in ICU.

Nationwide there are 371 COVID-19 patients in hospital today, including 93 in intensive care.