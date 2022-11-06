Confirmation received that Intreo Centre for Social Welfare services for Tuam and the North Galway region is now complete.

Confirmation has been received by Galway East Independent Deputy Sean Canney that the refurbishment of the old library and conversion into an Intreo Centre for Social Welfare services for Tuam and the North Galway region is now complete.

It has also been confirmed that the Intreo Centre has been handed over the Department of Social Welfare and will supplement the social protection offices in Church View which will remain in place.

The works included the conversion of the library following an investment of €3 Million into public offices for the Department of Social Protection as a one-stop shop for social welfare services.

Deputy Canney says that the project brings new life into a historic building in the centre of the town.