Confirmation of Changing Places facility for Salthill is welcomed by City West Councillor

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The confirmation from Galway City Council that the city will have its first changing places facility by the end of the year has been welcomed by Councillor Clodagh Higgins.

A changing places facility is larger than a standard accessible toilet and has additional equipment such as a full coverage ceiling tract hoist and a height adjustable adult size changing bench.

The provision of this facility will be of benefit to those who have complex needs who visit the beaches.

Currently, there are fifteen of these facilities in Ireland with 9 of them in Dublin. There are none in Galway, Mayo or Donegal prior to this announcement.

The new facility will be located at Ladies Beach where there is ramp access to the beach itself.

Councillor Higgins said that the provision of the facility is a game changer for people with complex needs, improving their quality of life.