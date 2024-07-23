Galway Bay FM

23 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage to take place tomorrow

Share story:
Conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage to take place tomorrow

A conference on Roundstone’s Hidden Heritage is to take place tomorrow at the community centre.

It will commemorate Alexander Nimmo’s founding of Roundstone 200 years ago, and Hely Dutton’s Statistical Survey of Galway.

The conference will bring together historians, community leaders, and residents to reflect on the vibrant history and cultural significance of Roundstone.

Mary Clancy, will speak about The Congested Districts Board in Connemara, 1891-1923 while Deirdre Ní Chonghaile will present a detailed analysis of the 1821 census.

Kathleen Villiers-Tuthill will speak about Alexander Nimmo’s Impact on the West Coast, 1822-1833.

In addition, there will be exhibitions and displays hosted by Oughterard Heritage and other heritage groups.

The event, which runs from 9am to 2pm tomorrow, is funded by the Heritage Office, Galway County Council, and University of Galway.

Share story:

CAP redistribution sees 7% increase in payments for Connacht farmers

A significant redistribution of CAP has resulted in a seven percent payment increase for farmers in Connacht. The KPMG Report for the Irish Farmers Journa...

Call for Irish Water to "get to bottom" of water issues on Cleggan/Claddaghduff scheme

There’s a call for Irish Water to “get to the bottom” of persistent issues on the Cleggan/Claddaghduff water supply scheme. Councillor E...

CAP redistribution sees 7% increase in payments for Connacht farmers

A significant redistribution of CAP has resulted in a seven percent payment increase for farmers in Connacht. The KPMG Report for the Irish Farmers Journa...

Average price of a home in Galway up by 7 percent over past year

The average price of a home in Galway is up by more than 7 percent when compared to this time last year. That’s according to the Geowox Housing Mark...