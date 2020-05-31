Condemnation of anti-social behavior after dozens of youths gather in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor has condemned anti-social behavior in Salthill following an incident involving a large crowd of youths at Blackrock last evening.

The incident arose when Gardai attempted to intervene in an altercation between two males amidst a large crowd which had gathered in the area.

Additional Garda units had to be called in to disperse the crowd and maintained an active presence late into the evening.

Two males were arrested during the incident and taken to Salthill Garda Station – they were later released and a file will be sent to the DPP.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says it’s concerning that Gardai are being forced to deal with ‘riots between drunk teenagers’ during these difficult times.

