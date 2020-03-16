Concerns UHG lacking intensive care staff needed to deal with likely surge in Covid 19 cases

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

University Hospital Galway and Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe are to defer non urgent inpatient appointments from today.

The postponements will be in place until further notice and patients are being informed if their appointment has been cancelled.

Saolta Group, which operates both hospitals, says the decision’s to ensure they have the capacity to deal with any spike in Covid-19 cases.

Patients who’s appointments are still going ahead are asked not bring anyone with them unless absolutely necessary.

Strict visiting restrictions remain in place for all Galway Hospitals until further notice.

It’s asking patients not to attend the hospitals unless they’ve confirmation their appointments are going ahead.