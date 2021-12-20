Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a review of the pay and conditions of firefighters amid concerns that recruitment of new members into Galway Fire Services is falling.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says while Galway is getting there when it comes to providing state of the art infrastructure and buildings for the county’s fire service, recruitment into the retained fire service is falling.

The independent TD says more needs to be done to improve the pay and conditions of members to try to make the positions more attractive.

Deputy Canney says there are already issues with shortages at stations across the county….

