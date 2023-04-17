Concerns students still “left in limbo” after closure of city language school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Council for International Students says students are still in limbo after the closure of an English language school in the city.

International House Galway, which catered to around 200 students, closed its doors at Eyre Square earlier this year and went into liquidation.

ICOS says it has met with affected students and agencies this week.

Some were relocated to new schools, while others were not, and received no refund or alternative.

Executive Director Laura Harmon says €40 thousand is owed to international students and agencies.