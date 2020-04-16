Concerns raised with Gardaí over phone scams in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised with Galway Gardaí over a phone scam that’s taking place across the city and county.

City Councillor Neil McNelis raised the concerns following reports that local residents are being targetted by “Ring Once” scams.

A “Ring Once” scam sees fraudsters ring a phone just once and then hang up.

If a person then rings that number back, the call will be re-routed to a premium rate, overseas number and the person will be charged high rates as they listen to a pre-recorded message.

The fraudsters use a computer system that selects numbers at random and can ring multiple phones at one time.

The public is being advised to be cautious when receiving a call from an overseas number.

Councillor McNelis says the public should not return calls to strange numbers.

