Concerns raised over unfinished estates in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over unfinished estates in Tuam.

At a meeting of Tuam Municipal District this week, Fianna Fail Councillor Donagh Killilea raised the issue which he says is particularly prevalent in estates like The Meadows and An Clochran.

He proposed a motion to invite the council’s ‘Taking In Charge’ team to the next meeting of the Tuam district – which will take place in September.

Councillor Killilea says developers should not be allowed seek planning permission for new project if they’ve left estates unfinished…