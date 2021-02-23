Concerns raised over uneven distribution of Covid vaccinations to GPs across Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the uneven distribution of Covid-19 vaccinations to GP’s in Galway.

The matter was raised at this afternoon’s meeting of the Health Forum West by Councillor Declan McDonnell.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that all front-line staff across the Saolta Hospital Group will be vaccinated by the end of February.

The Saolta Group oversees 7 hospitals in the West and North-West – including UHG, Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe, and Merlin Park Hospital.

At this week’s meeting of the Health Forum West, Saolta CEO Tony Canavan confirmed all front-line staff will be vaccinated by the end of the month.

He said approximately ten thousand staff have already been vaccinated, with just over one thousand remaining.

CEO Tony Canavan also acknowledged that in terms of the Covid-19 vaccination rollout, the group is conscious of the more remote areas in Galway.

He mentioned areas such as Galway West, as well as the offshore islands.

Councillor Declan McDonnell said while some GP’s in Galway have received the vaccine, others aren’t earmarked to receive it for another week or two.

His main concern was a complete lack of communication – and he told the meeting that some elderly people are waiting by the phone for calls which may not happen for quite some time.

This was acknowledged by Tony Canavan, who asked members to bear with the rollout as it gathers pace in the weeks ahead.

He said numbers are increasing all the time and will rise rapidly in the coming weeks

Tony Canavan further stated that GP’s will play a crucial role in the vaccination programme – and ultimately may end up administering 50 percent of all vaccinations once the programme is completed.