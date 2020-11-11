Concerns raised over timeline for completion of Galway City Flood Relief Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the lengthy timeline for the completion of the Galway City Flood Relief Scheme.

The November City Council Chief Executive’s report has confirmed that the entire project is estimated to take 95 months – meaning it won’t be finished until Q3 of 2028.

According to the report, the development of the preferred scheme, planning and development consent and the detailed construction design and tender process will take up to the year 2025 to be finalised.

Meanwhile, construction is estimated last 36 months, up to the end of 2027, after which time the handover process will begin.

City Councillor Níall McNelis argues seven years is too long a timeline for this project.

He says the city is hit by flooding every year and something must be done to speed-up the delivery of the scheme…

