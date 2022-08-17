Concerns raised over tents pitched in Eyre Square

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Concerns are being raised over tents being pitched in Eyre Square – as well as an apparent lack of action by authorities to address the situation.

Local resident Rosemarie Ryan has been speaking to Galway Talks about the increasing prevalence of tents in all areas of Galway City.

In a statement to the programme, Galway City Council said it has no powers to address tents in public areas – and that power lies with An Garda Siochána.

Sally-Ann Barrett asked Rosemarie to describe what she saw in Eyre Square: