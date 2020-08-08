Concerns raised over social distancing in overcrowded Galway schools

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised about the potential difficulties in implementing social distancing in Galway schools with overcrowded classrooms.

Figures released by the Department of education show that the average class size in Galway last year was 37 pupils, compared to the national average of 25.

Galway West TD Mairead Farrell argues that overcrowding in Galway schools has become even more serious in light of the Covid pandemic.

Deputy Farrell is calling for educational standards and safety protocols to be maintained, by drastically reducing class sizes down to the EU average of 20.

She argues classes with over 30 pupils should become a thing of the past….

