Concerns raised over serious vandalism to road signs across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over serious vandalism to road signs and road safety infrastructure across Galway.

Raising the matter at County Hall this week, Councillor Michael Connolly said the problem is particularly bad along the N63 in the Ballinasloe area.

He outlined how stop signs, junction definition bollards and other road signage are regularly being damaged, or removed and thrown into nearby verges.

Speaking in response, council officials agreed it’s a very serious problem – not just in Ballinasloe but in many areas across Galway.

Senior Engineer Damien Mitchell said local authority staff are tired of travelling the roads and finding missing signage thrown on the roadside.

He further stated he was glad the issue was raised as the constant need for replacement signage is the “bane” of every municipal district in Galway.

Councillor Connolly says it appears to be happening in the early hours of the morning and those responsible are putting lives at risk: