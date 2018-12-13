Concerns raised over safety issues at Ballindooley cross

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over road safety issues at Ballindooley junction on the Headford Road.

City councillor Frank Fahy says a growing number of motorists are using the area as a rat run at peak times creating a serious safety hazard for local residents.

City officials advised meetings have been held with TII regarding Ballindooley on a number of occasions, in conjunction with the county council.

The meeting heard the design phase for safety works will be progressed next year.