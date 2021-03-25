Concerns raised over rising rents in Galway despite economic impact of COVID-19

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over rising rents in Galway despite the impact of COVID-19 on the economy.

Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell has hit out at the Government, saying it has no plans for the private rental market.

It comes as average rents across Galway have increased by 5% year-on-year, with the average rent now standing at €1,100.

That’s according to latest report issued by the Residential Tenancies Board, based on the fourth quarter of last year.

These figures make Galway City the third dearest city to rent in nationwide – with average rents increasing by 4.5% year-on-year and now standing at €1,166.

Sinn Féin Deputy Farrell argues rents should not be increasing – with average prices remaining static or even falling in many other European cities.