Concerns raised over repeat illegal dumping at River Suck Callows in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the issue of repeat illegal dumping at the River Suck Callows, a special area of conservation in Ballinasloe.

Deputy Claire Kerrane says she first reported the issue to the NPWS last September after it became a regular occurrence.

At that time, she says, the NPWS carried out an inspection and identified flytipped household and other waste.

However, Sinn Fein Deputy Kerrane argues the current deterrents are far too weak – even in the unlikely event the perpetrator is identified.

She’s raised the issue following fresh illegal dumping in Ballinasloe over the weekend.

Deputy Kerrane believes the fines for those caught illegally disposing of waste must be significantly increased to start.