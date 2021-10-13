Concerns raised over progress on diagnostic facilities at Tuam Primary Care Centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the delay in installing full diagnostic facilities at Tuam Primary Care Centre.

Deputy Sean Canney says GP direct access ultrasound will recommence this week at the facility at Sean Purcell Road.

However, he says the design for the X-ray diagnostics suite is still a work in progress and construction won’t begin until summer of next year.

Deputy Canney says diagnostic services are essential to deliver community healthcare, and the work should be fast-tracked.