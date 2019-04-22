Concerns raised over possible impact of new assessment maps on single farm payment scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New assessment maps for the county could impact the single farm payment scheme.

The issue arose during a presentation made to Tuam councillors on Landscape Character Assessment (LCA) at a meeting of the Municipal District.

EU Legislation now requires that counties have detailed Landscape Character Assessment Maps as part of the county development plans.

A LCA involves identifying, mapping, classifying and describing Landscape Character, as well as making judgments regarding landscape values.

Councillor Donagh Killilea highlighted that the new land categorization could impact on land assessments for the single farm payment scheme.

Councillor Killilea says farmers must be protected.