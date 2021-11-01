Concerns raised over ongoing vandalism of lifebuoys across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over escalating vandalism to lifebuoys across the city’s waterways.

The Claddagh Watch volunteer patrol group now say fishing hooks are now being put into some life buoy ring bags in an attempt to cut people.

These bags contain the rope that the ring is attached to.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks, Arthur Carr of Claddagh Watch says these lifebuoys are routinely stolen, vandalised or thrown into the water at weekends.

He argues those responsible should know their actions could be the difference between life and death…