Concerns raised over low approval rate for LEADER funding across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the low approval rate for projects by the Galway East and West LEADER companies.

Leader companies accept applications for and administers funds to rural projects on behalf of the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Galway West TD Eamon O Cúiv says the Galway LEADER companies are facing major challenges to ensure all the available funds are approved before the programme ends at the end of 2020.

In total, 5.7 million euro has been provided for the Galway East LEADER Company but to date less than 2.5 million euro has been approved.

In Galway West, a total of 3.4 million euro has been made available and just under 1.5 million euro has been approved so far.

Deputy O Cúiv says with this round of funding coming to an end, there is an urgent need to ensure it’s all secured locally.