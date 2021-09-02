Concerns raised over location of new ambulance service in Connemara

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over the location for a new ambulance service in Connemara.

It follows a recent announcement by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that he was providing funding to expand ambulance services in the region.

This will include the deployment of an extra ambulance for 12 hours a day, as well as a rapid response vehicle and 11 extra staff.

The move is a welcome development for local campaigners, who have led a long-running campaign to fight for additional services to address lengthy response times.

However, Galway West TD Mairead Farrell is raising concerns over the location to be chosen for the new service.

She says it’s crucial that a site is chosen that ensures equal geographical access to all areas, which is the basis of the ongoing campaign for extra resources.

