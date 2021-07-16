Concerns raised over level of funding for War of Independence centenary events in the city

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns have been raised over the level of funding provided for Irish War of Independence centenary events in Galway city.

In 2019 Councillor John Connolly proposed that Galway City Council would allocate €50,000 from its annual 2020 budget for a number of centenary events.

This proposal did not receive the full backing of the Council, however, and it wasn’t sanctioned.

Councillor Connolly argues while it’s understandable that plans for a number of events have been stifled by the ongoing pandemic, the City Council should be doing more to mark historical local milestones.

He's says it's not too late for the City Council to organise a civic ceremony to mark the events of 1920 and 1921