Concerns raised over lack of safe access to Clarin College in Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised about an alleged lack of progress on safe pedestrian access to Clarin College in Athenry as the new school year approaches.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says proposed plans for a permanent bridge to join Prospect to the R347 Newford Road, where there are cycle lanes and walkways, have been delayed.

However, she claims very little progress is being made on a long-awaited temporary measure to provide safe pedestrian access until the permanent bridge is constructed.

She says at present, the only access to the new school building from the Prospect side is a narrow road bridge, which is very busy in the mornings and not suitable for children on foot or on bicycles.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Herterich-Quinn claims with just eight weeks left until the new school year, the Department of Education has failed to engage in the process…

