Concerns raised over lack of land zoned for community facilities in Headford

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over a lack of land zoned for community facilities in the Headford area.

The issue is being raised by local councillor Andrew Reddington, as the Draft County Development Plan 2022-2028 is currently on public display.

Submissions can be made until Friday July 30th – and Councillor Reddington is urging clubs and societies to make submissions.

He argues Headford is classed as a “Small Growth Town” under the draft county development plan – but more zoning is clearly needed.