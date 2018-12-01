Current track
Title
Artist

Concerns raised over lack of funding to repair downgraded roads across Galway

Written by on 1 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concern is being raised over the County Council’s lack of funding to repair roads which are being downgraded across Galway.

When roads are downgraded from national to regional status, the ownership of the road and its repair passes from Transport Infrastructure Ireland to the local authority.

However, Councillor Joe Byrne says they simply do not have the funds to repair these roads once they’re reclassified – and many are in a terrible condition.

It’s as major works are now underway between Cloghan Castle and Kilchreest on the old N66, which is currently in the process of being downgraded.

Councillor Byrne says it’s vital that Transport Infrastructure Ireland follow this example and fully repair all roads set to be reclassified.

 

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm at 1…

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Irish Water expresses confidence over location of controversial wastewater treatment plant in Carraroe

1 December 2018

0 0

Pilot initiative on organ donation to be launched in Headford

1 December 2018

0 0

Aran Islands air service secured until 2021

30 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Win Shopping Vouchers with Discover Loughrea – Shop Local Shop Loughrea !

Thumbnail
Previous post

County Council budget meeting postponed as Galway TDs fight to secure extra funding from Government

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend