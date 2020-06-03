Concerns raised over Galway Black Lives Matter Protest due to Coronavirus fears

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

A peaceful protest highlighting racism, discrimination and Ireland’s direct provision system is to be held in the city this weekend.

The Black Lives Matter protest will be held at Eyre Square at 2pm on Saturday and is in response to the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, by Minneapolis Police in the US on May 25th.

The incident has led to large scale protests throughout the United States and the World, that have seen police clashing with protestors and the widespread use of tear gas and rubber bullets in many American cities.

However protests here are meeting with widespread criticism due to fears they could result in the spread of Covid-19.

The weekend’s protest is being organised by local musician and activist Celaviedmai and is aimed at showing solidarity to those facing racism both in Ireland and around the world.

The peaceful protest was originally a joint effort between the Galway artist and the Galway Anti Racism Network.

However GARN have now pulled out of the protest due to concerns over social distancing and plan to hold an online protest at the same time.

They’re urging the public to take part and sign an online book of condolences to victims of systemic racism and police brutality.

Concerns have been raised over the public gathering due to the risks of the coronavirus.

The Mayor of Galway is calling for the postponement of the planned Galway Black Lives Matter protest due to concerns over social distancing.

Mayor Mike Cubbard says while he understands the importance of standing in solidarity with demonstrators in the United States over the death of George Floyd, he’s worried that the large gathering will hamper the progress made locally in suppressing the spread of Covid-19.

He’s suggesting that locals instead light a candle at home in memory of George Floyd at 9.25pm, which is the exact time he was pronounced dead in hospital in the US.

Protest organisers have announced that all covid-19 measures will be maintained and that the safety of attendees is their priority.

They’re urging attendees to wear masks, maintain careful social distancing of 2 metres, and to observe hygiene practices to minimize COVID-19 risks.

They are also warning that protesters who refuse to adhere to social distancing guidelines will be asked to leave.