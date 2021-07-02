Concerns raised over capacity at Clifden District Hospital

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised over capacity at Clifden District Hospital.

Councillor Gerry King is particularly concerned with a lack of respite beds, due to cuts in accordance with HIQA rules as well as Covid-19 limitations.

He points out that with the Day Care Centre also closed, there’s now a real fear that valuable respite time is being lost and patients are being left isolated.

Councillor King says these services cover a huge area in Connemara and it’s vital that we don’t accept any erosion of services.

He argues that once there is any reduction, it can be extremely difficult to get the services back