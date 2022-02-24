Concerns raised over CAHMS Galway treatment of children with ADHD

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- Concerns are being raised over how CAHMS Galway is treating children with ADHD.

The matter was raised at this month’s meeting of the HSE Health Forum West by Councillor John Connolly.

He says he’s been contacted by many parents who feel there could be an over-reliance on medication.

Councillor Connolly was advised by HSE officials that pharmacological treatment is only one part of the BioPsychoSocial approach to treating the illness.

It was also noted that there is no case where it would be considered the single most appropriate treatment for ADHD.

Councillor Connolly acknowledges medication is important – but says parents feel there is a lack of other complementary services.